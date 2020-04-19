888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Receives GBX 194 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 195.75 ($2.57).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Numis Securities downgraded 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of 888 traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.84). 751,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,800. The company has a market cap of $504.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. 888 Holdings Public has a 52-week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. 888 Holdings Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

