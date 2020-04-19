$9.68 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will report $9.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.55 million and the highest is $9.80 million. Avid Bioservices reported sales of $17.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year sales of $56.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.70 million to $57.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.60 million, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $29,475.00. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 321,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,473. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $249.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.42.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

