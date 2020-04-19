Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $97.75.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.