Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGRX remained flat at $$2.23 on Friday. 1,196,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,363. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.33. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Analyst Recommendations for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

