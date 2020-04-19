AI Doctor (AIDOC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $83,142.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx, Bit-Z and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $728,653.58 and approximately $83,142.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, BCEX, CoinBene, Huobi, OKEx, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

