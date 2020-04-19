Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Up 11.1% in March

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akerna stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KERN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. 46,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,221. Akerna has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

