Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 244,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,766. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.65. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albany International by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Albany International by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

