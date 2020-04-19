Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives $145.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

