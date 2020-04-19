Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives $145.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.35.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.
NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
