Analysts Anticipate Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will post $2.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Cerecor reported sales of $5.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year sales of $7.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $8.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $32,670.00. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 49,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $115,862.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,147,876 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,879 in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter worth $2,802,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cerecor by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 151,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.20. Cerecor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

