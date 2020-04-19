Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post ($0.18) EPS

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 7,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,665. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $61.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $73.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

