Analysts Expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will post $122.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.98 million to $147.55 million. Aphria reported sales of $96.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $399.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.55 million to $433.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $531.29 million, with estimates ranging from $425.02 million to $579.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $4.50 to $5.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Aphria by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aphria stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 6,948,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,793. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

