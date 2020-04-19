Analysts Expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will announce $132.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.13 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $139.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $581.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.59 million to $585.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $618.55 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $622.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price objective on GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In other news, EVP Russell L. Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,231 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 75,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

