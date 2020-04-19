Analysts Set Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Price Target at C$6.90

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.90.

DPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

DPM stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.78. 1,797,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,467. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.20 and a 52 week high of C$6.74.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$184.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$39,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,700. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,072.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

