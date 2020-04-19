Analysts Set Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target at $20.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

MGTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 134,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $309.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.03.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

