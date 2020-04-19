Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Target Price at $89.00

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPX. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. 1,183,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

