Analysts Set Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) PT at $136.00

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 716,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,285,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAR traded up $7.37 on Tuesday, reaching $115.75. The stock had a trading volume of 870,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.38. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

