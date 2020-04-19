Analysts Set Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target at $51.26

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. 3,402,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,585. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.