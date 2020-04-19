AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 581,216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 683,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 382,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,117,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.1102 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
