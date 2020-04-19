AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 581,216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 683,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 382,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,117,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,078,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,382. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.1102 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

