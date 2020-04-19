ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,930,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 26,905,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,934,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,427,108. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.61%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

