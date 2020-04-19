Argus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $3,762,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 425,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

