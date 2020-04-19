Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.72.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,286. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,703,000 after buying an additional 281,413 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after buying an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

