Argus Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by Argus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.89.

SBUX stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 14,092,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,563,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

