Arqma Trading Down 10.6% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $18,322.71 and approximately $58.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,176.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.02520687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.03245044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00592530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00799222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00076780 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00027028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00649315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,518,792 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,248 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

