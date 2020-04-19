Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auryn Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

AUG stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,423. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.