Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

AVDL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 426,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,878. The stock has a market cap of $351.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

