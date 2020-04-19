Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVYA. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 2,216,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,198. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $786.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 411,229 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $20,950,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.