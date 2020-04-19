Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 386,724 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 376,416 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 322,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,452. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $450.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

