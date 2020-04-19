Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $5.24 on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. 1,031,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 3.11. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

