Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post sales of $243.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.50 million and the lowest is $242.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank reported sales of $216.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $977.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $995.15 million, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,625,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,547,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,645,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,080,000 after buying an additional 111,676 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,340,000 after buying an additional 571,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,225,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 860,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,076. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

