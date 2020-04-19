Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
BK stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.
