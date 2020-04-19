BidaskClub Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Strong Sell

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

FFIN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.66. 497,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,467. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $856,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 100,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

