BidaskClub Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ PFIS traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 8,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,957. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 25.38%.

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.56 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. Insiders purchased a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $265,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

