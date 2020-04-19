BidaskClub Upgrades Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to “Hold”

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 465,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,569. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $726.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Photronics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 114,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Photronics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Photronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Photronics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

