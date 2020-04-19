Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BCC traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 299,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

