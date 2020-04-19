Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $437.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM stock traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.80. 139,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,219. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $263.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.44 and a 200-day moving average of $375.38.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $27,463,560 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 13.9% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.