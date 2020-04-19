Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Cut to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $371.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $351.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $436.46.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $10.01 on Thursday, reaching $403.80. 139,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,219. Boston Beer has a one year low of $263.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.44 and a 200 day moving average of $375.38.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $402,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $27,463,560. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

