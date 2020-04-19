Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Guggenheim

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $451.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $436.46.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $10.01 on Thursday, reaching $403.80. 139,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,219. Boston Beer has a one year low of $263.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.44 and a 200 day moving average of $375.38.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $896,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $27,463,560 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

