Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $402.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $424.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $10.01 on Thursday, reaching $403.80. 139,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,219. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $263.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.38.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $27,463,560. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

