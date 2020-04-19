Brokerages Anticipate Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $190.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 213,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Also, CFO David A. Gardella bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $39,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,100 shares of company stock worth $213,128. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 29.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 694,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.