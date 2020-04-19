Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.39. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

FTI stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $8.12. 2,942,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,494. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $3,531,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $3,579,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

