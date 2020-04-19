Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post sales of $83.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.83 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $86.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $358.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $364.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $378.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CECE. ValuEngine cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

CECE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.