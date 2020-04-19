Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.52. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%.

CIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 61,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.10. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit