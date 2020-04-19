Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.52. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%.

CIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 61,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.10. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.