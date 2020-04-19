Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will report sales of $54.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.17 million to $58.90 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $33.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $227.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $273.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $260.27 million, with estimates ranging from $235.09 million to $285.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSE. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

INSE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,023. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $45.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

