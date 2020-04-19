Brokerages Expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kaleyra an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaleyra stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 618,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Kaleyra accounts for about 0.5% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaleyra stock remained flat at $$7.00 on Tuesday. 26,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.15. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

