Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $8.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.00%.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter.

PVAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 1,239,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

