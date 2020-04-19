Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.69%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,445. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

