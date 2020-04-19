Brokerages Set Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $14.00

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 468,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,493. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

