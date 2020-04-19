Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) PT at $100.83

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.43.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,876,000 after buying an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 765,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,247. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.93. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

