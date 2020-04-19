Brokerages Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Target Price at SEK 166.80

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 168.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HM.B shares. Barclays set a SEK 180 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 190 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of STO HM.B traded up SEK 7 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching SEK 135.45. 6,395,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 149.11 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 182.64.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

