Brokerages Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price at $18.33

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.
In other Hookipa Pharma news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $70,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $81,603.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $298,204 over the last three months.
HOOK traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 70,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,907. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $157.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 360.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
