Brokerages Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price at $18.33

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $70,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $81,603.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $298,204 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOK traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 70,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,907. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $157.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 360.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

